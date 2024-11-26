October visitor arrivals increase by 7.7%

[Source: Tourism Fiji/ Facebook]

The visitor arrivals for October saw a 7.7 percent increase when compared to a year earlier.

The provisional numbers released by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics show that visitor arrivals for last month totalled 89,388.

It says there is a decrease of 3.5 percent compared to September, which recorded a total of 92,591.

In 2023 and 2022, visitor arrivals for October stood at 83,030 and 70,152 respectively.

Of the 89,388 visitors, 88,247 came by air while 1,141 came by sea.

For October, visitors arriving for holiday purposes accounted for 80.3% of total arrivals, 6.4% came to visit their friends or relatives, 2.5% came for business purposes, and 10.8% visited Fiji for other reasons.

Tourism Fiji estimates October earnings at $309 million, bringing the total for 2024 (January-October) to $2.8 billion, with 822,253 arrivals a six percent increase year-to-date