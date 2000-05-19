Ocean Swim Fiji boosts tourism and economy

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Fiji has welcomed over 250 swimmers and supporters globally for the Ocean Swim Fiji – Stay & Swim event, continuing until Friday.

Hosted across some of Fiji’s breathtaking resorts and islands, this event blends competitive open-water swimming with luxury hospitality and world-famous Fijian culture.

Now in its latest edition, Ocean Swim Fiji brings significant economic and tourism benefits to the nation, with five days of activity across Denarau Island, Malamala Beach Club, and Tivua Island.

The event promotes Fiji as both a world-class swim destination and an ideal location for active holidays, family travel, and international events.

This year’s event features three high-profile Kiwi personalities: Dame Sophie Pascoe, Wendy Petrie, and Jordan Watson.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill says events like these bring communities to life, boost the local economy, and showcase Fiji’s beauty and warmth globally.

Hill highlights that from resort staff and boat operators to local vendors and cultural performers, many Fijians benefit when Fiji hosts international events of this scale.

