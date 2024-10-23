NZ Trade Commissioner backs Fiji tourism

New Zealand Trade Commissioner to the Pacific, David Dewar, emphasized New Zealand’s commitment to fostering strong partnerships with Fiji’s tourism industry.

Dewar remarked at a reception held in Suva, ahead of the 2024 Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association’s HOTEC Trade Show.

He says that the four New Zealand companies that will feature in the “Made with Care” pavilion at HOTEC were chosen for their dedication to providing top-quality products and services in collaboration with Fijian providers.

Article continues after advertisement

Dewar praised Fiji’s tourism sector, noting its impressive rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has helped reposition Fiji as a premier destination for travelers, particularly from Australia and New Zealand.

He also credited the success of Fiji’s tourism to the country’s people, whose warm hospitality and “Bula welcome” enhance the visitor experience.

As tourism demand increases, Dewar noted that premium travelers expect high-quality products to complement the exceptional service.

He stressed that New Zealand companies are eager to partner with Fiji to meet those expectations, ensuring reliable product supply as the sector grows.

The “Made with Care” campaign showcased at HOTEC is underpinned by three core values: Kaitiakitanga (caring for people, place, and planet), Manaakitanga (kindness, generosity, and respect), and Ingenuity (innovation and bold solutions).

The four New Zealand companies participating are Green Meadows Beef, Pals Seltzer Beverages, Mercer Mushrooms, and the NZ Avocado Collective.

He says these businesses are recognized for their excellence and are partnering with top Fijian businesses.

Dewar expressed gratitude to the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association for its support and reinforced New Zealand’s commitment to working alongside Fiji’s tourism industry to ensure continued success.