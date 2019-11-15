No early return for UK tourists, says Spain

Spain’s tourism minister has cast doubt on the prospect of an early return by UK holidaymakers to Spanish beaches.

María Reyes Maroto said British coronavirus figures “still have to improve” before Spain could receive tourists from the UK.

Last week, the Spanish government said foreign visitors would no longer have to undergo a two-week quarantine from 1 July.

But Ms Reyes Maroto said tourist activity would be resumed “gradually”.

The tourism minister said that as soon as conditions improved in the UK, Spain would be ready to receive British citizens “with the same hospitality as ever”.