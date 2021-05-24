Home

Business

New supermarket in an industrial area

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 11, 2022 6:05 am

A supermarket has opened up in an industrial area in Vatuwaqa, Suva creating job opportunities for 15 people.

Tebara Prime Cuts Limited, a meat wholesaler has ventured into the supermarket business due to an increase in demand for retail products.

General Manager, Sabid Ali says Tebara Prime Cuts Limited has been in the wholesale and retail meat business for over twenty years and now they’ve taken a bold step to open a supermarket.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have done a number of surveys of employees here. There are close to 1000 plus employees in this industrial area which has led us to open up a supermarket for them.”

He adds a substantial amount of money has been invested into the new project which has also created new jobs.

“The total number of employees is 15 and we look at employing more people. We have opened the doors and opportunities for school leavers who want to join us.”

The company is planning to open another supermarket in the Capital City by June and also plans to expand to the Western Division.

 

