New rainfall insurance cover supports Fijian families this wet season

[Source: File Photo]

Fijian communities will get quicker financial support this wet season with Tower’s new Rainfall Response Cover.

The insurance automatically pays out when rainfall exceeds set levels, so families don’t have to wait for damage assessments or approvals.

Reserve Bank of Fiji Deputy Governor, Esala Masitabua, says the cover will help families better manage rainfall-related risks and protect their livelihoods.

Article continues after advertisement

The pilot for the 2025–2026 wet season is supported by UNCDF, Pacific Insurance and Climate Adaptation Programme, and the InsuResilience Solutions Fund, which will subsidise premiums for communities.

Tower Chief Underwriting Officer, Ron Mudaliar, says the cover builds on efforts to strengthen community resilience, alongside their existing Cyclone Response Cover.

Insights from the pilot could lead to a nationwide rollout and expansion to other Pacific countries.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.