New outlet to cater to growing gas demand in capital

Oceania Gas Limited has extended its services to Raiwai, Suva, a move aimed at improving access for customers along the busy Suva–Nausori corridor.

The gas and engineering solutions provider notes the expansion is in response to increasing demand in the capital.

General Manager Bruce McGregor states the new location comes as Fiji experiences a strong post-COVID recovery across key industries, including agriculture, tourism, hospitality, shipping, timber, and sugar.

Article continues after advertisement

“And we all know Suva’s growing and getting congested, and our office in Lami is a bit of a stretch at times. So this offers a convenient solution for our customers in Raiwai. Fiji’s had tremendous growth since COVID, and our board has invested significantly in our infrastructure and our ability to cope with the recovery of Fiji since COVID.”

McGregor says that its products and services play a vital role in supporting these sectors, as well as the healthcare system through the supply of medical gases.

The GM says that the new store will provide employment for three individuals.

He has assured the company’s commitment to staying ahead of Fiji’s economic and infrastructure growth, ensuring essential industries and communities have timely access to its services.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.