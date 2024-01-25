New MAGGI packaging revealed

[Source: Supplied]

MAGGI noodles in an effort to combat packaging waste and the use of virgin plastics have unveiled new packaging for its MAGGI 5 packs.

MAGGI multipacks now are wrapped with a new easy-to-separate sticker.

Nestlé Fiji General Manager Tim Inkster says that by replacing the outer wrapper now Maggi 5 packs has 16% less plastic packaging, compared to the previous Maggi 5 pack.

Inkster highlights that consumers can be confident that they are still getting a Fijian-made product with the same great taste they know and love while making a better choice for the environment.

The general manager of Nestle Fiji says this packaging change is an exciting step in Nestlé’s local and global packaging commitment to reduce our use of virgin plastic.

He emphasizes that they are helping create a future where cleverly designed packaging and innovative new materials can reduce packaging waste and reduce plastic usage.

The new MAGGI noodle multipacks can be found at local supermarkets