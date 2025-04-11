Business

New agreement boosts benefits for resort workers

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 11, 2025 5:43 am

The retirement age, compensation benefits and sick leave entitlements for staff at The Pearl South Pacific Resort & Spa is expected to improve following the signing of a new collective agreement.

National Union of Hospitality Catering & Tourism Industries Employees General Secretary Daniel Urai said the agreement was a big step forward in improving working conditions and keeping skilled local workers in the industry.

After almost a year of talks, NUHCTIE and The Pearl Resort finalised the agreement with several key changes to support staff welfare.

Article continues after advertisement

The new agreement raised the retirement age to 62. Retirement compensation also increased from one week to two weeks for every year of service.

In another major change, staff would now be paid for any unused sick leave at the end of their anniversary year.

The agreement was signed by The Pearl Resort & Spa General Manager Natalie Marletta and NUHCTIE General Secretary Daniel Urai.

Urai said the changes showed a strong commitment from the union and management to support and keep their workers.

He also said it was a good example of what can be achieved through cooperation and respect.

The agreement is expected to boost worker morale, job security and support long-term growth in the tourism sector.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Over 60 teachers receive delayed pay

Election transparency under scrutiny

Employers must support TVET graduates

Budget consultation gets underway

New effort to empower Fijian workers

GEM IT wins government tech deal

New agreement boosts benefits for resort workers

Tribunal for Corrections Chief

Narube doubts reforms without constitutional change

Public access to data set to expand

Data gaps hinders WASH progress

Perfect timing for Baselala’s Super Rugby return: Jackson

Exciting line-up for day two of Triple N

Lutu aims for historic three-peat

Australia turns down China's offer to 'join hands' to fight US tariffs

Nasali and Caucaunibuca rules triple N zone

ACS and Lelean lead after day one

K-pop fans in China live like their idols, just for a day

Nakasi acknowledges tough competition

Dispute arises over Netball sponsorship funds

Nadi-Cairns route cuts travel time

Fiji aims to build digital skills

US measles battle hindered by confusion over health secretary response

EEM and Australia’s MDF partner to enhance renewable energy in Fiji

Finau celebrates graduation milestone

Radrodro calls for proper commercialization for student athletes

Ocean crisis demands unity

Lionel Messi lifts Inter Miami to semis

Viola Davis makes younger self proud as US president in 'G20'

NRL faces risk of fan backlash at Perth double-header

Germany's Merz unveils coalition deal to spur growth

FRA pays $45K to former CEO

New Zealand PM prepares to speak to world leaders

Myshaan joins VT1s lineup

Himachal govt dismisses Kangana Ranaut’s inflated bill claims

ACS and Lelean lead Triple N Zone

US to screen social media of immigrants

Murder charges consolidated, Nand told to submit alibi notice

Israeli strike kills 29 people in Gaza City house

Former Labasa Town Council acting CEO resumes work

Athletes rewrite the record books at Triple N

Lutu comes in clutch for Lomaivuna

Wainimala out to prove worth

New partnership aims to boost solar adoption in Fiji

Consumers hold key to sustainable future

Drua urged to play calmly and handle pressure

Morgan assists Baby Pearls NWYC preparation

From streets to skills, youth gear up for training

US charges Americans over role in botched Congo coup

Fiji backs women’s rights at UN meet

Two front court over alleged robbery in Navua

Alia Bhatt set to launch four new faces in Amazon Prime Video’s web series

Dentist sounds alarm on tobacco

Batiwale expresses disappointment

New kits for referees ahead of domestic season

Man remanded for alleged murder

Fiji invites visitors to make a difference with ‘Loloma Hour’

Shally Jannif resigns as Digicel Pacific Hub CEO

Internet shutdowns hinder earthquake aid response

CBFC grants ‘A’ certificate to Kesari Chapter 2

Lewandowski strikes twice as Barcelona thrash Dortmund 4-0

Late goal against Villa a tie changer for dominant PSG

Death toll in Dominican Republic nightclub collapse rises to 124

FICAC clears Dr Nakarawa’s spouse appointment

Tariff impact on pharma industry

Drua coach plays the long game

US imposes 90-day tariff pause, China faces escalated penalties

Discipline needed for children’ safety

Four LOU's received $295,000 worth of machinery

Daunabou expecting tough competition

Damodar Groups seeks blessing from Vunivalu Serua

Extra Premier League resumes this Saturday

Fiji prioritises technology-driven growth

Respect for elders fading: Bennion

Teacher unions urge proper grievance steps

870 households benefit from REACH Programme

Durham sign NZ star Bates as first overseas player

Djokovic exits Monte Carlo in 'horrible' Tabilo defeat

Arsenal and Nwaneri to hold new contract talks

FRCS engages legal fraternity

Liverpool closing in on new Salah contract

Baselala returns after two years

QVS dethrones RKS in Tailevu Zone Athletics

Hekari United FC return to OFC Men’s Champions League final for first time in 15 years

Trump's tariffs kick in, deepening trade war and market rout

Fiji pushes for US tariff cuts

Universal Studios to open first European theme park near London

FTU wants implementation of protection policy

Urgent action needed for WASH targets

Trade Minister advocates for regional economic collaboration

Elevation for women’s rugby in the country

Homestay demand soar in Yasawa

Kiran urges respect for elderly

Timely boost for Fiji Primary & Secondary School Netball

Inter's Frattesi pays tribute to late grandmother after win at Bayern

Auckland City FC through to chase title number 13 at OFC Men’s Champions League 2025

Man to front court for allegedly sharing explicit video

'Fitzcarraldo' director Werner Herzog to receive Venice career award

MoE moves to resolve salary delays

Final consultations underway to reform Fiji’s Bankruptcy Law

Seniors encouraged to make wills to prevent family conflicts

Drua balance player fitness amidst injury concerns

Health Ministry urges public action amid spraying efforts

46 iTaukei businesses assisted by TLTB in 2024

QVS takes the lead in Tailevu Zone

Western intelligence agencies warn spyware threat targeting Taiwan, Tibetan rights advocates

RKS and QVS draws in senior boys 200m final

Fiji Rugby launches ground-breaking Women’s Rugby Franchise Competition - Na Soko

Three records broken so far

Fiji Baseball qualifies for first-ever Baseball5 Youth World Cup

FICA Congress to explore solutions for growth

British film ‘Ballad of Wallis Island' builds story of human bonds

19 charged with serious offenses

Clean sweep for QVS in Junior Boys 800m final

Public rallies behind father’s appeal to save son

Teachers deserve better says Seruiratu

Most Singaporeans yet to pick a party ahead of election, poll shows

FTA backs review of outdated Education Act

Tailevu North extends lead

Trump signs executive orders to boost US coal as power demand rises

Man jailed for severing aunt’s arm during family dispute

Collaboration to drive blue economy growth

'Boys will be boys': White House on Elon Musk-Peter Navarro tariff tiff

US forges ahead with 104% tariffs on China, says willing to talk to other countries

Susau leads from the front in Drua Academy debut

Rice's stunning freekick double fires Arsenal to 3-0 win over Real Madrid

Late Frattesi goal hands Inter 2-1 victory at stunned Bayern

IWA Fiji steps in, Ministry says 'no shortage'

Naitasiri ready to defend U19 title

Potential China flights ahead

Prince Harry's lawyer tells London court UK security stance 'unjustified'

Pacific leaders urged to accelerate climate-smart investments

Fiji targets better waste management

Jiuta prioritizes grocery sector market study

Ronaldo pays tribute after death of former coach

Reckless driving behaviors must stop

High literacy drives BPO growth: Kamikamica

Ill Holger Rune retires in Monte Carlo match

FRA reports surge in vandalism cases

US tariffs a wake up call, says German think tank

RKS leads boys' division in Tailevu Zone

Jackson urges trio to enjoy final run

Traders fined $25,000 each for deceptive business practices

National quarter-finals set for this weekend

Active parental involvement vital says Radrodro

‘A Minecraft Movie’ delivers Hollywood a much-needed box-office hit

PNG Prime Minister Marape set for no-confidence motion

Over 50 Lau schools to receive supplies

Isalei eyes gold at Fiji Finals

Gender gap in Parliament deepens, Rabuka calls for action

Koroibete, Kerevi light up Japanese competition

The White Lotus season three divided fans and critics

Roberts keen to deepen ties with Fiji

Blaze causes $100k in damages

US tariffs trigger worst selloff in Indian markets in 10 months

Port Denarau Marina posts $2.1m half-year profit

Trump administration food aid cuts put millions at risk, aid sources say

Madonna and Elton John bury hatchet after lip-sync feud

Labasa couple injured in early morning attack

Forwards need to "up" their game

Pacific must act now on unfair US Tariffs

FMA backs private sector role in health

Waqa highlights women’s role in gender equality

Three boys among sexual offense victims in March

Tariff turmoil could undercut Trump's buyout offers to federal workers

Man in his 60s dies following accident in Rakiraki

NZ head coach quits white-ball roles

Tigers extend winning streak with decisive victory over Yankees

Tailevu Zone postponed to this afternoon

EU says it prefers negotiations, but proposes first tariffs on US imports

Tom Hardy and Guy Ritchie reunite for gritty crime series ‘MobLand’

Hundreds rally to bring film and TV production back to Hollywood

US Supreme Court temporarily blocks order to return migrant deported to El Salvador in error

Finance sector called to lead in uncertain times

Bullet casing found on FJ Airways flight

Massive AMA infrastructure drive underway

Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Italy for state visit

PM welcomes strong bilateral relations with Qatar

Timeline of the charges against Sean Combs

Trump says the US is having direct talks with Iran

Over 800 athletes to participate in Tailevu Zone

Drua Women appreciate faithful supporters

Men must step up says PM

Raibevu looks to follow in Armstrong-Ravula’s footsteps

Unrivaled 'almost broke even' in inaugural season

Murphy grabs early double as Newcastle pile misery on leicester

Too much trash, too few officers

Voices needed for education reform

Improved coordination key to future flood response: Talemaibua

Back-to-School assistance concludes

New hope for Raibevu students

Rabuka welcomes Denmark’s Non-Resident Ambassador

Brook named new England's white-ball captain

TV drama exposes global issue of teenage violence

Students lead climate action with 4,000 seedlings

Trump threatens extra 50% tariff on china

Ikanivere calls for sharper execution

Trump compares tariffs to 'medicine' as Asian markets convulse

Le Pen evokes spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. as supporters rally in Paris

Adam Devine on childhood injury that led to years of medical challenges