New agreement boosts benefits for resort workers

The retirement age, compensation benefits and sick leave entitlements for staff at The Pearl South Pacific Resort & Spa is expected to improve following the signing of a new collective agreement.

National Union of Hospitality Catering & Tourism Industries Employees General Secretary Daniel Urai said the agreement was a big step forward in improving working conditions and keeping skilled local workers in the industry.

After almost a year of talks, NUHCTIE and The Pearl Resort finalised the agreement with several key changes to support staff welfare.

The new agreement raised the retirement age to 62. Retirement compensation also increased from one week to two weeks for every year of service.

In another major change, staff would now be paid for any unused sick leave at the end of their anniversary year.

The agreement was signed by The Pearl Resort & Spa General Manager Natalie Marletta and NUHCTIE General Secretary Daniel Urai.

Urai said the changes showed a strong commitment from the union and management to support and keep their workers.

He also said it was a good example of what can be achieved through cooperation and respect.

The agreement is expected to boost worker morale, job security and support long-term growth in the tourism sector.

