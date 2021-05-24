Home

Business

Nawi Island opening doors in 2022

Ritika Pratap
July 28, 2021 12:00 pm


The much anticipated Nawi Island project in Savusavu is expected to be completed by next year.

General Hathaway Holdings Limited, a global hospitality investment business, is now the lead and majority investor in Nawi Island Pte Limited.

The company plans to make over $20 million in equity investment from this month to finish the project.



The Project consists of three freehold islands, an eleven-acre dry dock property and a mainland arrival jetty.

The three freehold islands create a horseshoe shape basin where the development of an international, cyclone-rated marina with the capacity to accommodate superyachts and yachts.

The development will also include private island residential lots available for purchase now, upscale resort and spa amenities, and a central tourism facility.

Nawi Island is committed to the environment and equally focused on social and economic benefits to the Northern region of the Fiji Islands.

