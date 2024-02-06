Modernization projects underway for Lautoka

[File Photo]

In a move towards modernization, the Lautoka City Council has introduced digital parking meters and embracing solar-powered street lighting across the municipality.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the council’s latest endeavor involves the installation of 45 state-of-the-art digital parking meters, revolutionizing the parking services in the Sugar City.

Nalumisa says with an investment totaling $630,000, the council aims to streamline parking management while enhancing efficiency and convenience for motorists navigating the bustling city streets.

He also highlights that People’s Republic of China extended its support to Lautoka’s infrastructure endeavors by donating 200 Solar Street Lights to the Municipal Councils.

14 of these solar lights have been installed at various locations within Lautoka City, which are Civic Centre, Children’s Park and at the Botanical Garden.

Chair Special Administrator Lautoka City Council Ratu Tevita Momoedonu says there are a lot of projects the city is looking to complete in order to lift services.

“In parallel with the guidance of the Special Administrators, the council is undergoing institutional reforms in terms of modernizing the organization operational areas, improve revenue collection especially rates.”

Ratu Tevita adds that looking ahead, the Lautoka City Council remains steadfast in its dedication to enhancing the city’s infrastructure and quality of life for its residents.