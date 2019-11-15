Mini market construction to commence in December

The construction of three proposed market sites is expected to commence by end of this year.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says there is a need to develop mini markets outside the Central Business Districts to reduce congestion within the markets and the road.

She says this will also make it convenient for those living near these mini markets.

Earlier this week Kumar visited proposed mini-market sites in Suva.

She adds the site visit was crucial as she was able to understand the surrounding and the market plan proposed for the three sites in Flagstaff, Raiwaqa and Mead Road.

The Minister adds she was able to see first-hand the functionality of the current market and how the new market plan will address vendors’ needs.

Kumar also discussed the construction phases of each market.