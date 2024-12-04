Marriott Fiji Resort shines at the HM Awards

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Marriott International Fiji Resorts won 13 out of 29 awards at the inaugural HM Awards Aotearoa-Pacific on November 1, 2024.

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay received the title of Fijian Upscale Resort and received great praise in the Fijian Hotel of the Year category.

In addition, eight Marriott employees were recognized for exceptional performance in Concierge, Food & Beverage, Housekeeping, Sales, and Revenue Management. Other associates received high appreciation for their efforts.

General Manager at Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay, Silvano Dressino, was named Fijian General Manager of the Year at the 2024 HM Awards Australasia, held on November 29 in Sydney.

The resort also received a Highly Commended award in the Fijian Hotel of the Year category, and Marriott International Fiji Resorts was recognized for its community services.

The awards showcase Marriott’s commitment to quality, with associates and hotels recognized for their dedication to providing exceptional service.

With the Westin Denarau Island Resort slated to reopen in 2025, Marriott runs four hotels in Fiji, including the Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort and Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay.

Major Awards:

● Fijian General Manager of the Year: Silvano Dressino, General Manager Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay

Property Awards- Fiji & South Pacific:

● Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay – Winner Fijian Upscale Resort

● Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay – Highly Commended Fijian Hotel of the Year

● Marriott International Fiji Resort – Highly Commended Service to the Community

General & People Awards- Australia, Aotearoa and South Pacific:

• Concierge Winner : Osea Sivonalewa Duguniyaqona, Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort & Sheraton Denarau Villas, Fiji

• Food & Beverage Associate Co-Winner: Iliana Arei, Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort & Sheraton Denarau Villas

• Sales Associate Winner : Lavon Achari, Marriott International Resorts Fiji, Samoa & New Caledonia

• Marketing & Communications Associate Co-Winner: Sally Yuen, Marriott International Fiji

• Finance Associate Winner : Rashida Bi, Marriott International Fiji Resorts

• Rising Star Winner : Navneel Prasad, Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay

• Revenue Management Associate Winner: Navneel Prasad, Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay

• Revenue Management Highly Commended: Arieta Ieli, Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort

• Hotel Engineer Co-Winner: Moses Ormend Eyer, Sheraton Resort & Spa, Tokoriki Island Fiji

• Hotel Engineer Highly Commended: Paul Raju, Marriott International Fiji Resorts

• Hotel Chef Highly Commended : Malakia Raoma Biloni, Sheraton Resort & Spa, Tokoriki Island Fiji

• Housekeeper Highly Commended: Leba Kalo Silikanibobei, Sheraton Resort & Spa, Tokoriki Island Fiji