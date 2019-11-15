Home

Business

Make COVID-19 recovery green, say business leaders

| @BBCWorld
June 1, 2020 12:26 pm
More than 200 UK business leaders have urged the government to invest in a COVID-19 recovery that is in line with climate goals. [Source: BBC]

More than 200 top UK firms and investors are calling on the government to deliver a COVID-19 recovery plan that prioritises the environment.

They say efforts to repair the economy should support the government’s commitment to tackle the climate change crisis.

They believe ministers should use the COVID-19 lockdown as a springboard to propel a green economy.

The signatories to the letter include Lloyds Bank, Asda, Siemens and Sky.

