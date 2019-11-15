Make COVID-19 recovery green, say business leaders

More than 200 top UK firms and investors are calling on the government to deliver a COVID-19 recovery plan that prioritises the environment.

They say efforts to repair the economy should support the government’s commitment to tackle the climate change crisis.

They believe ministers should use the COVID-19 lockdown as a springboard to propel a green economy.

The signatories to the letter include Lloyds Bank, Asda, Siemens and Sky.