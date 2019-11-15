Local meat demand increases

The Fiji Meat Industry Board has noted an increase in demand for beef, pork, sheep, and goat meat in recent months.

Chief Executive Vimal Chand says the business took a dip by 50 percent in March but picked up again from April as the company reviewed its business continuity plan.

Chand adds the demand for beef and pork meat picked up drastically in the last four months due to the easing of certain COVID-19 restrictions.

“The demand dipped down in March and it picked from April. So basically we are dealing with local livestock. We are here to encourage livestock farming and also we provide a market to the small livestock holders. So, we are back to pre-COVID normal times now.”

He highlighted the Fiji Meat Industry is working closely with the Agriculture Ministry to increase the local production of this meat.

“Because we are only dealing with local products, back to normal now. We have revised all our buying and selling price as all our butchers and supermarkets are our clients we’ve also reviewed their buying and selling prices.”

The Ministry and the Board are collaborating in its quest to boost the quality of meat products in the country so that it meets export standards as well.