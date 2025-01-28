Labasa poised for growth with major investments

Labasa is seeing a major investment boom, with millions of dollars in developments underway, set to transform the region by 2025.

These projects are expected to generate jobs, boost local businesses, and enhance economic activity.

Notable investments include new commercial buildings, hotels, and industrial sites, with key players like Carpenters Properties, Vinod Patel & Co, and Damodar North driving growth in the town.

A standout project is the $200 million NaVualiku Tourism Development, which aims to establish Vanua Levu as a key tourism destination.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica highlighted the government’s role in creating a stable environment for business expansion, despite global economic challenges.

Kamikamica adds a focus on infrastructure, tourism, and manufacturing, Labasa’s development aims to improve both its economy and quality of life.

He adds that the opening of the projects in 2025 will cement Labasa’s position as a thriving business hub in the northern region.