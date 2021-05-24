Labasa Mill faces cane supply issues

There’s been very little to no supply of cane to the Labasa Sugar Mill since it began crushing almost two weeks ago.

FBC News understand farmers are upset with several issues including the low forecast price and the early start to the crushing season.

Batinikama cane farmer, Mohammed Idris says many farmers are not ready to harvest their crop.

“They don’t have labourers prepared. Cane cutter from Viti Levu, will also not be allowed to come (due to COVID-19). Cane access roads are not ready, even the tram lines. So many Lorries are not even ready yet.”

Long-time cane farmers, Hari Prasad says majority of cane farmers were hit badly by the two cyclones earlier this year along with the flooding.

Many have had to fork out money from their pockets to fix their farms hence they are not ready to harvest.

“Nobody is boycotting. Farmers don’t have money. They need money in the pocket to harvest.”

Seaqaqa cane farmer Mohammed Feroz says the $54.36 cane forecast price for the season will not work for them.

60 percent of the forecast price – $32.61- goes to the famers for delivery payment and this excludes harvest and cartage costs which varies depending on distance to the mill.

“$32.61, that is not enough from Seaqaqa to Labasa.”

Fiji Sugar Corporation Chief Executive, Bhan Singh says 2021 has been a difficult year for everyone and FSC will do its utmost to assist farmers to get through this season as a significant majority of Fiji’s population is dependent on the sugar industry

Singh says, the Labasa Field Team and Mill Management are working round the clock to help boost harvesting efforts.

And, he says they are optimistic that cane supply to the mill will normalize in the next few days.