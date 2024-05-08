Investing in marketing Fiji globally is key: Hill

[Source: Tourism Fiji]

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill says they hope the government continues to invest with them so that they can further promote Fiji as a destination globally.

Hill emphasized the significance of a robust marketing budget in attracting more tourists, stressing the importance of sustained efforts to promote Fiji’s diverse offerings on the international stage.

While the Fiji Tourism Exchange serves as an ideal platform, Hill stresses the pivotal role of continued investment in propelling Fiji as a choice.

He also praised the two days of the FTE, which got stakeholders to convene, engage with buyers, and showcase Fiji’s rich tapestry of tourism experiences.

“A lot of these buyers come from all over the world, you know, from Europe, Scandinavia, Asia. They need to understand what Fiji is all about. So by the time they get through here, they’ve got a really good feel for, like, everything from, you know, Fiji Airways through to our hotels, through to our experiences, and, you know, some of our new products.”

Hill says that from that perspective, they want to make sure that Fiji continues to be the place everyone’s keen to come to.

He adds that the FTE helps with bringing in a huge number of tourists because they recognize that it’s a very competitive landscape that we’re working in.