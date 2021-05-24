Incorrect disbursement by Digicel Fiji rolled back

Some disbursements of government’s unemployment assistance via Digicel’s MyCash service were rolled back after ineligible applicants received payouts.

Digicel says all customers affected were notified via SMS immediately.

There was an inadvertent technical error while processing and verifying locations of applicants which led to the incorrect payments.

Digicel Fiji’s MyCash is part of the disbursement of the government-funded unemployment assistance scheme.

They are supporting eligible citizens in Viti Levu who have been affected by the pandemic.