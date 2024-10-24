Growing interest for Starlink in rural and maritime areas

There has been a notable surge in interest for Starlink satellite internet in rural and maritime areas of Fiji.

This is according to Lightspeed Fiji, an authorized reseller of the SpaceX-owned service.

Managing Director Richard Broadbridge says as connectivity remains a challenge for many remote communities, Starlink is emerging as a viable solution, particularly for schools located in hard-to-reach areas.

Broadbridge shares that daily inquiries have been pouring in from various schools situated in the interior and on isolated islands, all seeking reliable internet access.

He says they’ve installed several Starlink units in these areas and are actively teaching users how to maintain them.

“One thing that’s really changed is our ability to provide filtered, clean internet into a community. Where we’ve gone into a school, we’re able to clean the internet so that the students and the teachers in those schools are not getting adult entertainment. This is what’s critical, particularly if a school or a church is paying for the infrastructure.”

The initiative aligns with Lightspeed Fiji’s mission to enhance digital access in underserved regions.

Broadbridge emphasizes the importance of coupling internet solutions with reliable power sources, ensuring that communities can sustain their connectivity in the long term.

Starlink is currently demonstrating its capabilities during the two-day HOTEC Tradeshow in Nadi, showcasing how satellite internet can transform communication in remote locations.