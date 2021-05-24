GoldFM Roc Market provides a lifeline for SME’s

Small and medium enterprises took advantage of the Gold FM Roc Market to expose their products yesterday.

The event was a rare opportunity for entrepreneurs after months of staying at home.

Bridget Blumel says business is slow but she is optimistic that with time, SME’s will recover successfully.

“It’s picking up really slow, it’s like we’re taking baby steps again. But we’re gonna run, trust me. We’re gonna run with it”

Felichya Kayes who produces vegan and gluten-free products, could not contain her joy and is happy with being back at the Roc market.

“It’s been amazing because all our customers have been waiting to try our products for the past six months and we can finally come out and give it to our customers. Thank God for that!”

The Gold FM Roc Market is a lifeline for these small businesses trying to overcome the economic challenges posed by the COVID outbreak.