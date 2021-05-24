Home

GOLD FM ROC Market vendors end 2021 on a high

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 19, 2021 4:08 pm

Many Small and Medium Enterprises while reflecting on the 2021 Gold-FM ROC Market say this year has been the toughest on record because of COVID-19.

However, these innovative business owners did not let the pandemic deter them from pursuing other avenues to get their business going throughout the year.

Taroga Tale Magic staff, Tamarisi Vosanibola welcomes her customers and usual Roc Market-goers one last time before the year ends.

“In any Roc Market, we always looked forward to the last one for the year as it’s always the busiest especially the last one in December. Since it opened again this year, it has been like a carnival.”

With this being the last Gold FM Roc Market for this year, many of these small businesses are feeling grateful that the resumption of this monthly event allows them to get back on track.

Baked by Tiare owner, Dinsel Tiare says the last couple of months at the Roc Market has been good for her business.

“The Roc Market has given us vendors an opportunity to make a lot of money, support our families and obviously support our businesses.”

Despite a tough year for everyone, Fijians are united hoping to make the best and celebrate a small triumph this Christmas.

Many of these vendors are also looking forward to what the New Year would bring, hoping for a prosperous and Coronavirus-free 2022.

