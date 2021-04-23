Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Some still not adhering to face mask call|Go to mini-markets says Kumar|FCEF conducts survey on businesses|Lawaki village in Kadavu prohibits unnecessary movement|Testing increases in the last 7 days|Taxi drivers struggling to meet daily target|Food items fast sellers in supermarkets|Recent price hike of face masks a concern in North|Police clarify travel within containment zones|Soldiers are not to be blamed: Doctor Fong|Fiji announces more COVID-19 local infections|Ministry identifies Makoi and Cunningham as priority areas|Dr. Fong warns against negligence|We have enough ventilators: Dr Fong|12 new cases of COVID-19|Ministry expects variant confirmation soon|Ministry to tighten up measures within confinement zones|Nasareci church goers in Nadi urged to call 158|Public transport can’t cross containment zones|One active case moved closer to hospital|Test results from Australia expected soon|No new restrictions as yet says Health Ministry|Bus operators consider shutdown|Businesses investigated for price gouging|Villages implement lockdown|
Full Coverage

Business

Go to mini-markets says Kumar

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 27, 2021 12:45 pm
Bailey Bridge Mini Market. [Source: Suva City Council]

Fijians are being advised to visit mini markets for their vegetable shopping rather than crowding up at main markets.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar, says there are several mini-markets around the country including those in containment areas where people can visit.

Kumar says they have already rolled out the government’s policy of decentralizing markets.

Article continues after advertisement

“That policy has been rolled out and that’s why you see several mini-markets in different suburbs. Today with COVID-19 and the restrictions that are in place, the mini-market will assist not only the vendors but also consumers who will be buying vegetables and root crops.”

Kumar has called on Fijians to follow COVID-19 protocols adding that people need to wear masks while going out to the markets.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.