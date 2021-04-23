Go to mini-markets says Kumar

Fijians are being advised to visit mini markets for their vegetable shopping rather than crowding up at main markets.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar, says there are several mini-markets around the country including those in containment areas where people can visit.

Kumar says they have already rolled out the government’s policy of decentralizing markets.

Article continues after advertisement

“That policy has been rolled out and that’s why you see several mini-markets in different suburbs. Today with COVID-19 and the restrictions that are in place, the mini-market will assist not only the vendors but also consumers who will be buying vegetables and root crops.”

Kumar has called on Fijians to follow COVID-19 protocols adding that people need to wear masks while going out to the markets.