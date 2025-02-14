FRCS surpasses half year revenue target

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has recorded a strong revenue performance for the first half of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Net revenue for the period totalled $1.81 billion, exceeding projections by $136 million and surpassing the same period last year by $262 million.

Consistent monthly revenue growth played a key role in this achievement, with FRCS maintaining a positive variance against forecasts each month.

Chief Executive Udit Singh says this steady performance contributed to the overall half-year surplus.

Singh attributed these results to the strong contributions of key tax categories.

He says VAT led collections at $837 million, followed by income tax at $518 million, trade taxes at $310 million, and other taxes and levies at $142 million.

Singh highlighted the broader economic growth over the past six months as a major driver of revenue gains.

He says expansion in the services sector, particularly tourism, alongside increased investments in telecommunications, significantly bolstered collections.

Higher-income tax payments reflected improved business turnover and profitability while rising VAT collections indicated strong consumer demand.

These impressive figures, according to Singh, highlight the dedication of FRCS staff, the cooperation of taxpayers, and the overall positive momentum of Fiji’s economy.

He says FRCS remains committed to building on this success by enhancing service delivery, strengthening compliance, and fostering taxpayer engagement to secure a robust revenue base for national development.

With strong consumer spending and sustained business growth, FRCS anticipates continued solid revenue performance for the remainder of the fiscal year.

