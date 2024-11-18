Four small businesses receive financial boost

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications / Facebook]

Small businesses, including shops, farms, or tourism services, contribute a significant 18 percent to Fiji’s economy and employ 60 percent of our workforce.

This, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica during his visit to Lamini Village in Taveuni where he also said in the past three years, MSMEs played a vital role in Fiji’s economy, generating approximately $190 million in tax revenue.

The roadside businesses of four entrepreneurs of the village, got a boost after Kamikamica handed their ‘Grant Agreement’ under the Trade Enhancement Programme administered by the Northern Development Programme.

The DPM visited the village to engage with the recipients to foster collaboration and facilitate knowledge sharing.

Kamikamica says government officials often assume that everything is functioning smoothly once grants or assistance have been provided.

However, he says visits conducted by his Ministry often reveal additional areas for improvement.

He states that this comprehensive approach not only strengthens the SME sector but also contributes to the overall economic development of the nation.