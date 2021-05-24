FNPF relief programme extended

The COVID-19 Relief Assistance for FNPF members has been extended and will re-open on 27th September 2021 for first time applicants only.

Applications close on October 1st with payments scheduled for the 6th and 26th next month.

FNPF Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu says the extension will enable members who missed the 17th September deadline to apply as some were delayed due to issues beyond their control.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fund has paid out $5.3 million to 6,762 members for the first payment cycle, with the second due next month.

Vadanaivalu has revealed the Fund has cases where a member was paid $360 from the government and also received the first installment of the FNPF COVID-19 Relief.

The amount of $360 will be recovered from their final payment and put back into their General Account.