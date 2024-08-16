Final stages begin for municipal elections

Aerial shot of Lautoka City [Source: Lautoka City Council]

Permanent Secretary for Local Government Seema Sharma says that they are in the final stages of ironing out the logistical details for the upcoming municipal elections.

Sharma outlines the current status of preparations and what the public can expect in the coming months.

She explains that the focus is now on establishing policies and procedures for the allocation of councillors per ward.

According to the PS, this step is crucial for ensuring that the electoral process is both fair and efficient.

Sharama says once these technical details are finalized from the local government’s side, the next phase will involve collaboration with the elections office and the electoral commission to iron out the remaining details.

“This is work underway, but it does require in terms of preparation towards the handing over everything to the Fiji Elections Office is to make sure that the process is underway in terms of making sure that we’re providing the right information in terms of the wards and the allocation of councilors and how it will be done.”

Despite the ongoing preparations, Sharma stresses that providing a specific timeline for the elections at this stage is not feasible.