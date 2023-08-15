Fiji’s export value to US reaches over $400 million

Kava exports to the United States have increased by almost threefold since 2016, standing at $25.93 million in 2021.

This was highlighted by Trade Ministry permanent secretary Shaheen Ali during a webinar on understanding the United States Food and Drug Administration labelling and regulatory requirements.

Ali says the US has been Fiji’s top export destination for a number of years now.

He says in 2020, a year of unprecedented global disruption, Fiji’s exports to the US were valued at $442 million, and they have continued to witness this growth trajectory, with exports reaching $482 million in 2022.

Ali says that in 2021, Fiji exported $238 million worth of mineral water to the US.

The Permanent Secretary says exports of kava have grown from nine million dollars in 2016 and are one of the highest-value per-kg crops that farmers can grow in Fiji.

He also highlighted that Fiji’s fisheries sector is important to the Fijian economy, and the US is one of its key trading partners for fish and seafood products.

Fiji exported $43.4 million worth of processed fish to the US in 2021.

Turmeric is another product that is gaining traction as an agricultural export commodity from Fiji.

In 2021, Fiji exported $22.7 million worth of turmeric to the US, and Fiji’s turmeric exports have increased over the years.

Ali says Fiji exports value-added products including cane sugar, ginger products like crystalized candy ginger, ginger powder, ginger syrups, turmeric powder, processed fisheries products, manufactured and baked goods, and Fiji handcrafted products.