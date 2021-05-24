Fijian Resort overwhelmed by local guests

The Shangri-La Fijian Resort was overwhelmed by the local support when it reopened on Friday.

General Manager Francis Lee says following the opening of local borders last week, they were getting inquiries and for this weekend it was more than 60 bookings.

Lee says it’s a morale booster for them.

Article continues after advertisement

“So we see a really good number of people returning and not just that the forward-looking booking is also looking very good so you can imagine the excitement that we have, all of us.”

According to Lee, the resort is also mindful of the COVID restrictions that are still in place and they are trying to balance that with ensuring guests feel safe and relaxed.

He says domestic tourism is crucial – it was successful during the love our local’s campaign and it will be vital as Fiji prepares to reopen to the world.

Activities attendant, Ateca Qasenivalu says they are just grateful to be at work.

“Yes I’m really happy seeing guests back at the resort and we love what we do and we are happy to have them back.”

Many of the guests at the Fijian Resort were from Suva who was also eager to get out and enjoy in their bubbles.

The Fijian Resort is now planning to host a few events during the weekends to attract more people.