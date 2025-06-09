Fiji urged to rethink approach

Aerial shot of Lautoka Port. [File Photo]

As Fiji prepares its 2026–2035 Trade Policy Framework, experts are urging policymakers to adopt a flexible, sector-specific approach to tariff reform.

University of Auckland professor Chris Noonan spoke at national consultation that Fiji’s 5% tariff is not designed to protect local industries, but rather to generate government revenue.

“There aren’t tariffs or very low tariffs. 5% tariff is not a protectionist tariff. It is a revenue collection. So it’s not something that’s protecting domestic industry. And if you take away zero tariffs or 5% tariff, 5 tariff rate, this is not necessarily a huge chunk of tariff.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says that low or zero tariffs tend to benefit larger economies, as they can maximise production and export goods at lower costs, often outcompeting smaller nations in global markets.

Noonan says some sectors may need long-term safeguards, while others could gradually open to competition over decades, allowing time for adjustment and growth.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.