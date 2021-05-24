Home

Fiji slowly emerging from the brunt of COVID-19

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 16, 2021 5:15 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

Fiji is slowly emerging from the brunt of COVID-19 due to the success of our vaccination campaign.

This was highlighted by Commerce and Trade Minister, Faiyaz Koya at the 33rd Joint Meeting of the UNWTO CAP and the Commission for South Asia (CSA).

As it has been for many other nations, Koya says Fiji too found itself in the grips of the second wave showing us just how fluid the pandemic is.

He adds Fiji’s goal is to safely reopen travel and tourism by November.

The Minister also highlighted that Fiji has collaboratively developed a Travel and Tourism reopening Framework.

This travel proposition has two goals.

One, to minimize risks and keep both tourists and Fijians safe. Second, to ease restrictions to maintain competitiveness.

The Framework will look at national and individual factors that determine eligibility to travel to Fiji.

