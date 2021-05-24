Fiji should not be depending on one or two industries

Fiji needs to diversify its economy and not depend on one or two industries only.

Two companies had highlighted this during their presentation on the topic “Invest in Fiji, The Road Ahead and Growth For Many” at the Top Executive Conference in Nadi.

Lyndhurst Limited Chief Executive, Rokoseru Nabalarua, says new investments are needed to be looked at which could grow and diversify the economy.

Article continues after advertisement

“The private sector is a major player in the diversification process and we cannot do this alone. We rely heavily on the Government to foster a business environment that enables the private sector to flourish and fulfill its role as the main engine of growth, innovation, job creation in Fiji.”

Nabalarua further states that the private sector must also adapt its strategies as the country rebuilds.

There were also several lessons learned by these companies during the height of COVID-19 as businesses scrambled to remain afloat.

KPMG Partner Renu Chand says some are now using these strategies to ensure they contribute to the devastated economy.

“And I think all of us can relate to it, our work habit and practices changed there’s new and different way that we are going to be working for example that all our staff that have returned from working from home we are developing a hybrid of working model and that’s what’s some of the things that is going to evolve. The removal of the stigma of working from home we were so traditional some of the business leaders saying that you cannot work at home because you will be doing nothing but that’s all been squashed.”

The private sector has also been urged to work closely Government during this period as we rebuild the economy.