Fiji on track to welcome one million visitors

In the coming year, Fiji could reach a major milestone by welcoming one million visitors – a major boost to the economy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says it will mark the growing global interest in the country as a premier travel destination.

He says the influx of visitors will boost the local economy, create new business opportunities, and strengthen Fiji’s position in the global tourism market.

Article continues after advertisement

Gavoka adds there has been a significant increase in the number of Fijians living abroad who are returning to reunite with their families.

“We have been ahead of 2023. I think year-to-date it’s about 5 or 7 percent, about 7 percent. We will be very close to it. We can do 1 million. But I think if we grow at 7 percent over 2023 that should be satisfying. It will be very close to a million, but it can go to a million.”

Gavoka says Tourism Fiji’s forecast for 2025 indicates that visitor numbers will surpass those of this year.

He adds that the Ministry of Tourism is committed to ensuring its partners are properly resourced and receive the necessary funding to achieve these targets.