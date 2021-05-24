Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Business

Fiji launches first electric car

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
May 6, 2022 12:20 pm
First-ever environmentally friendly electric vehicle.

Fiji today launched its first-ever environmentally friendly electric vehicle imported from China.

While officiating at the event, Environment Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says technological development is key to helping address climate change and this is a major step for Fiji.

Dr Reddy says the first eco-friendly vehicle will greatly contribute to Fiji’s mission in reducing carbon emissions.

Article continues after advertisement


First-ever environmentally friendly electric vehicle.

Dr Reddy says the slow transition from fuel to electric vehicles will also help reduce the fuel import bill.

“Today we are gathered here to embrace new technology for Fiji, the introduction of the new friendly vehicles which is a significant step in the direction of carbon neutrality. Fiji is spending 19 percent of its total merchandise bill on fuel alone, close to a billion dollars. The use of electric vehicles could go a long way to bring down this expenditure given the number of vehicles that are being used throughout Fiji.”


First-ever environmentally friendly electric vehicle.

The vehicle has a 44kw battery and it takes 7 hours to charge and it can run over 200km on every full charge.

The car will need servicing every 20,000km or 12 months.

Dr Reddy says the launch of this new electric vehicle is timely given the recent increase in fuel prices.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.