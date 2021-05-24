Fiji launches first electric car

Fiji today launched its first-ever environmentally friendly electric vehicle imported from China.

While officiating at the event, Environment Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says technological development is key to helping address climate change and this is a major step for Fiji.

Dr Reddy says the first eco-friendly vehicle will greatly contribute to Fiji’s mission in reducing carbon emissions.

Article continues after advertisement



First-ever environmentally friendly electric vehicle.

Dr Reddy says the slow transition from fuel to electric vehicles will also help reduce the fuel import bill.

“Today we are gathered here to embrace new technology for Fiji, the introduction of the new friendly vehicles which is a significant step in the direction of carbon neutrality. Fiji is spending 19 percent of its total merchandise bill on fuel alone, close to a billion dollars. The use of electric vehicles could go a long way to bring down this expenditure given the number of vehicles that are being used throughout Fiji.”



First-ever environmentally friendly electric vehicle.

The vehicle has a 44kw battery and it takes 7 hours to charge and it can run over 200km on every full charge.

The car will need servicing every 20,000km or 12 months.

Dr Reddy says the launch of this new electric vehicle is timely given the recent increase in fuel prices.