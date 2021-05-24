FCEF welcomes ease of restrictions

The relaxation of COVID restrictions after 18 months is a boost to the confidence of both businesses and the society.

As announced on Sunday, nearly all businesses, workplaces including public transportation can operate at 80% capacity for children and fully vaccinated adults.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti believes this has provided certainty to businesses who can now step out and become resilient in the way they approach the future.

“We are finally coming out of the doldrums, the difficulties that we have been facing for the past 15 to 18-months. Now we can see the light at the other side of the tunnel.”

Batiweti is reminding members that the pandemic is not over yet, and the best COVID-safe measures must be observed at all times.