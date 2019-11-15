FCDCL appoints new Board of Directors

The Fiji Co-operative Dairy Company Limited has recorded positive resulted says Chair Simon Cole.

Speaking after its 6th Annual General Meeting in Nausori, Cole says the company is reporting increased production, continued cost-cutting, and the decline of the impact of TB on the industry.

For the first time, a company has used the Fijian Elections Office, outside of Government, to conduct an election – voting for its new Board of Directors.

Article continues after advertisement

Cole says there were contentious elections in the past and thus the idea of using the Elections Office to address potential controversy; all the shareholders welcomed the idea and it worked.

The new Board Directors are Mahendra Singh, Kashmir Singh, Martin Compain, Dhirendra Prakash, and Jagdish Chandra.