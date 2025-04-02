FCCC warns traders against unfair practices

As the Easter weekend approaches, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission team has intensified its inspection and monitoring efforts to ensure consumers are protected against unethical behaviour by unscrupulous traders.

These pre-Easter inspections are part of FCCC’s ongoing efforts to protect Fijians during high-spending periods, where unfair price hikes, misleading or inflated discounts, and misleading promotions often appear.

FCCC CEO, Senikavika Jiuta issued a stern warning to all traders and businesses, saying that any violations will be met with the full force of the law.

Jiuta says to ensure compliance, FCCC will be out in full force conducting nationwide inspections and market surveillance, with not just its enforcement officers, but the entire FCCC team.

She adds that the aim is to have maximum coverage.

During pre-Easter inspections earlier this week, the team identified several issues, including a lack of price displays, rotten food products like potatoes and onions, and discrepancies between displayed sale prices and checkout prices.

She has called on the public to report any breaches they encounter to FCCC.

