FCCC urges receipt vigilance

[File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is once again stressing the importance of vigilant shopping practices.

Consumers are urged to review their receipts to verify alignment between sale and advertised prices with the final amount paid.

Emphasizing the significance of understanding consumer rights, the Commission highlights the role of receipts in averting disputes by ensuring correspondence between shelf and Point of Sale (POS) prices before disposal.

Article continues after advertisement

FCCC has also reiterated the role of receipts as evidence when filing complaints with the Commission.