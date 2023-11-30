FCCC introduces PINCCER for fair market practices

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has introduced the Pacific Island Network of Competition Consumer and Economic Regulators.

This in collaboration with regulatory bodies from Fiji, Australia, Cook Islands, French Polynesia, Kiribati, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Vanuatu.

PINCCER aims to foster collaboration among Pacific countries by facilitating information exchange, capacity building, and the implementation of robust regulatory practices.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abhram, emphasizes that PINCCER is a strategic move to synchronize Pacific partnerships, enhancing collective expertise to establish fair market conditions for consumers and traders.

He says the initiative focuses on key areas of development and network protocols, symbolizing a step forward in unified efforts and embracing the wealth of knowledge from Pacific neighbors.

Abhram anticipates increased collaboration, vital information exchange, and the implementation of best practices among regulators through PINCCER.

He adds the goal is to set new standards for competition, consumer protection, and economic regulations across the Pacific, promoting fair business practices and strengthening regulatory frameworks.”