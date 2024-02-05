Efficiency is vital for investment opportunities

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali (left), Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

The cabinet sub-committee on Foreign Investment has made good progress says Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali.

Ali says the committee chaired by Minister Manoa Kamikamica holds discussions on the investments that have been made and those that are in the pipeline.

“So, the idea is close collaboration and communication getting these agencies together, getting everyone to sort of understand that there are some critical investments that need to take shape and getting everyone on the same page.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ali says the sub-committee members are from all agencies that give approvals for investments relating to specific areas.

He says that all the government ministries and permanent secretaries who are part of this committee ensure that the approvals are given promptly.