Economic key players meetings to continue: Kamikamica

Relevant economic stakeholders are planning to host frequent meetings to discuss ideas.

This follows a massive gathering of key economic players at the “Knowledge Economy” public lecture in Suva.

Trade Minister, Manoa Kamikamica says collaboration, dialogue and consultations like these provide the perfect foundation for sustainable growth.

Kamikamica reassures that convention like this will birth inspirations for policies.

“Ideas matter, for better economic policies, but these ideas are ultimately our means to an end, it’s about using appropriate and mild policies to make people’s lives better, creating jobs, expanding opportunities and promoting sustainability.”

Discussions focused on new approaches to economic progress.