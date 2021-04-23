Drastic steps taken to enforce COVID safety measures

The Suva Retailers Association will now take drastic steps in enforcing COVID-19 safety measures.

Association President, Jitesh Patel says the discussion was held with Police and failure to comply could lead to arrests.

These measures include physical distancing, mask-wearing, and 50 percent shop capacities.

Patel says their members have been informed however, the Association is pleading with Supermarkets in the Capital city to make this compulsory as it will help minimize the threat of the pandemic especially for those moving in and out of Suva.

He says they encourage people to refrain from coming to the city.

“The only legal authority is the police, and I have been to the city and I’ve seen 99 percent of people wearing masks. We are trying to encouraging people not to come to the city, go to the nearest supermarket in your area or nearest pharmacy near your area so you don’t have to come to the city. There are markets near your home so you those places near to your homes rather than coming to the city.”

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu also confirms their Legal team has met with the Secretary-General to discuss the interpretation of the law.

Tudravu says they will work within the legal notice that was issued.

With many people expected to come to town as social welfare pensioners are expected to receive their payouts, police say they have beefed up their operations