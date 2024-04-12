DPM launches $22m poultry hatchery

Goodman Fielder’s New Crest Poultry Hatchery at Waila Feeder road was officially opened yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica.

Kamikamica toured the state-of-the-art facility witnessing firsthand the cutting-edge technology that Goodman Fielder has invested in.

The cost of the project is $22 million and the hatchery is only the second of its kind globally, showcasing Fiji’s commitment to innovation and advancement in poultry farming.

Kamikamica expressed his optimism regarding the hatchery’s potential to significantly boost production output, projecting a rise from $11 million to approximately $18 million.

He emphasized the importance of tapping into regional markets, indicating that the hatchery could cater to neighboring countries seeking to enhance their own chick breeding capabilities.

Highlighting the significance of the venture for Fiji’s economic diversification, the Minister highlighted the hatchery’s role as a positive catalyst for change.