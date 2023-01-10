Disney boss calls for workers to return to office four days a week

Disney chief asks hybrid office to return to work four days a week. [Source: BBC Business]

Disney’s boss has called on employees who are currently working from home to start going into the office for four days a week from the start of March.

Chief executive Bob Iger said so-called “hybrid” workers will now be asked to treat “Monday through Thursday as in-person workdays”.

He also highlighted his view that face-to-face collaboration is key to “a creative business like ours”.

The announcement comes two months after Mr Iger’s shock return to Disney.

“Nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers that comes from being physically together, nor the opportunity to grow professionally by learning from leaders and mentors, Mr Iger said in a memo to employees seen by the BBC.

“It is my belief that working together more in-person will benefit the company’s creativity, culture, and our employees’ careers,” he added.

Like many other big companies, Disney allowed employees to work from home during the pandemic to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

Also like other major firms, Disney has now moved to bring staff back into its offices.

In recent months companies including Snap, Tesla and Uber have announced similar changes to their their working policies.

Since September employees of technology giant Apple have been required to work for three days a week in the firm’s offices.

In November, multi-billionaire Elon Musk ordered Twitter staff back to the office for 40 hours a week, ending the company’s permanent “work from anywhere” policy.

The decision by Mr Musk, who bought the social media platform in a $44bn (£38.7bn) deal, reportedly caused large numbers of staff to quit after he called on them to sign up for “long hours at high intensity” or leave.

Mr Iger was brought back by the company’s board to steer it through a tough period after its share price plummeted and the Disney+ streaming service continued to run at a loss.

His return came less than a year after he had retired from the company. He had previously headed Disney for 15 years.

Mr Iger replaced Bob Chapek, who took over as chief executive in February 2020.

Mr Chapek’s tenure as the boss of Disney included the shutdown of its theme parks due to Covid restrictions.