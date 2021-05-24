Digicel receives accreditation

Digicel has received the industry-leading status of Certified Gold Partner from Cisco.

The company says this rare certification puts Digicel in an elite national group and validates its expertise and capabilities to serve major markets in the Pacific.

Regional CEO Pacific, Shally Jannif, says this sets a standard with customers, and their teams consistently use their certification skills to exceed customer expectations.

Article continues after advertisement

Cisco requires that GOLD Certified Partners demonstrate the broadest range of expertise and demonstrate a measurably high level of customer satisfaction.

Digicel says in order to achieve this status, it underwent an extensive audit process of compliance, personnel, and resource specialization to demonstrate its abilities.