Digicel launches Come & Play campaign

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive Farid Mohammed.

One of Fiji’s largest telecommunications service providers, Digicel will now allow its customers to provide feedback about their digital experience.

This has been made possible through the introduction of Fiji’s first-ever guaranteed or money-back campaign – Come & Play.

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive Farid Mohammed says the company has been the key driver in the revolution of the Fijian telecommunications landscape since 2008.

Article continues after advertisement

He says data and call rates were reduced dramatically and customers enjoy better deals for data and voice calls, the best services, and an incredible internet surfing experience as we at Digicel focus on continuous innovation.

Mohammed says the Come and Play campaign is simply an invitation to the Digicel experience.

He adds that the campaign is a call to action because the company wants Fiji to understand the options that are available and that they must not consent and accept anything less than that, as Digicel guarantees the best customer experience every time.