Digicel Fiji to offer Starlink Enterprise Internet

[Photo: Supplied]

Digicel Fiji has launched its new Digicel Pacific Starlink Enterprise Internet service, expanding its connectivity options for businesses.

The service, part of Digicel Fiji’s enterprise portfolio, complements existing solutions and enhances customer connectivity.

Digicel Regional Pacific HUB Markets CEO Shally Jannif says working with Starlink reflects Digicel Pacific’s focus on innovation, allowing the company to offer advanced solutions.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that Starlink’s enterprise services in Fiji will boost connectivity offerings.

The use of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, which are closer to Earth, reduces latency and improves data speed compared to traditional satellites.

This makes Starlink a good choice for businesses needing low-latency connections for video conferencing and online presentations.

Digicel Fiji CEO Farid Mohammed explains that the team has tested Starlink in different areas to assess its suitability for enterprise customers.

He says the results show it is reliable for businesses that need stable internet access in places where traditional coverage is unavailable.

While fibre-based connections work for most enterprises, Mohammed says Starlink offers high-speed internet in remote areas where other technologies struggle.

Digicel Pacific Starlink Enterprise Internet is available through Digicel Fiji’s parent company Telstra’s reseller agreement with Starlink.

Enterprise customers can contact Digicel Fiji to order a Starlink kit, which is designed for easy self-installation.