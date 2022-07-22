Demand for labour increases

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti

The demand for skilled and unskilled labour within the country continues to increase.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says increased vacancies were advertised across most sectors, with tourism leading the surge.

Batiweti says it is now becoming difficult to get skilled and even unskilled workers.

He adds that some of the hotels and resorts are now conducting open-ended recruitment drives.

“You don’t have to bring in your application, just bring your CV and vaccination card and come for an interview in person. If you do meet the criteria, you get the job straight away. I appeal to those Fijians who are unemployed at the moment and looking for employment. There are a lot of opportunities available.”

Batiweti says Fiji is growing its economy by adding more jobs and also raising wages.

Employment numbers as at May this year indicates a total of more than 171,000 employed in the formal sector which means that 92 percent of employees are back to work in the formal sector compared to pre-COVID-19.