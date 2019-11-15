Courts welcomes decision on price reduction

Courts Fiji has welcomed the government’s decision on the reduction of prices on selected products from tomorrow.

While launching the Courts National Bedding and Furniture Month, General Manager – Retail Hamendra Prasad says this will greatly help their customers during this difficult time.

Prasad says this is also to ensure that Fijians have a variety of products to choose from.

“It’s good, the prices of items will come down, make it more affordable for people. So for the lifestyle things people want, they will now buy a washing machine and TV, so yes it will become more affordable for them.”

Prasad says this is also in line with their National Bedding and Furniture Month in ensuring that Fijians know what to buy in this trying time.