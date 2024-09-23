Courts and Vision Fintech unveil festive promotions

[Source: Supplied]

Fijians will now be able to take advantage of the Courts Sportsworld and Cyber City “Chamakta Dhamakta Diwali Promotion – Sa Yawa Dina.

This deal offers exciting in-store activities during the season of Diwali.

The celebration kicked off with a grand launch last Saturday at Courts Mega Samabula.

[Source: Supplied]

The promotion includes Diwali essentials such as cleaning solutions, home makeovers, décorations, gift-giving, and festive treats.

During this special occasion, Vision Fintech has launched its “Vision Fintech Diwali Celebration – Lighting Up Hearts with Love and Togetherness,” offering exciting prizes for customers.

The first prize is $1,000 cash, second prize is a Hisense fridge and the third prize is a Hisense washing machine.